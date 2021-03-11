Reena Roy reveals why people ran away from her after she did ‘Naagin’

Mumbai, August 20

Veteran actress Reena Roy shares how after doing the 1976 film 'Naagin', people ran away from her shouting "Naagin has come".

'Naagin' also stars Sunil Dutt, Feroze Khan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Vinod Mehra, Yogeeta Bali, Kabir Bedi and Anil Dhawan.

"Whenever and wherever I would go and shoot, the crowd would run towards me, but after 'Naagin', people would run away from me screaming 'Naagin has come!' They wanted to see me but were scared too," says the 65-year-old actress on the singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.

She continues to say that this is one of her favourite films and the subject was not explored much at that time and people believed that she is a real ‘naagin’.

"In some theatres in Punjab, there were actual snakes that had slithered in and people had scrambled away from there. I love this film to date, and because there weren't many films that discussed this subject, the audience would believe that I am 'naagin'. People were genuinely scared of me. When I finally did other films and danced with Jeetu Ji (Jeetendra) in a song, people calmed down and realised it was a film."

Reena also went on the stage to shake a leg along with contestant Samaira Mahajan on the track 'Ja re ja o harjai' from the 1976 film 'Kalicharan' featuring Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy.

Impressed with her singing style, Reena recalled her childhood days when she used to ride bikes and was fearless. "It was beautiful! After watching her perform I am reminiscing about my childhood because I was just like her, roly-poly and cute. Yet, there was one thing different about me, I was fearless and was not afraid of anyone. I had a group of friends and I would ride bikes, play with marbles, and play with seven tiles."

She says there are a lot of similarities between her and Samaira. "My body language was the same as that of Samaira. I don't have words to describe my feelings after listening to your song. You sang so cutely. Also, the way you sang, 'Tere sang pyar main nahi todna', it felt amazing the way you were singing this line. I was touched. Thus, I would teach you a step on 'Ja re ja o harjai'."

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. IANS