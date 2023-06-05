Registrations open for Shark Tank India 3

Following the success of its previous two seasons, Sony LIV recently announced the launch of the third season of Shark Tank India. The registrations began on June 3. Entrepreneurs, innovators and business enthusiasts from all corners of India are invited to participate.
Shark Tank India Season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing Rs 80 crore across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, it witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship.
Anyone, who has a ground-breaking business idea, an established enterprise, or a prototype waiting to soar, Shark Tank India Season 3 is the potential gateway to success.
