Hema Malini’s birthday saw a galaxy of celebrities in attendance

Rekha shines bright at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash; Jaya Bachchan takes control

Hema Malini, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan had a gala time together. Instagram/viralbhayani



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

Hema Malini, Bollywood's 'Dream Girl,' marked her 75th birthday on October 16 with a spectacular star-studded birthday bash. The event brought together a galaxy of celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, Jaya Bachchan and more, but it was Rekha who effortlessly stole the show.

Rekha graced the occasion in a resplendent, heavily embroidered cream-colored saree, accentuated by oversized jhumkas, statement bangles, and a gajra. The eternal beauty's timeless charm was on full display.

In a viral video, Rekha dedicates song 'Kya khoob dikhti ho' to Hema Malini:

Amidst the star-studded soirée, Jaya Bachchan lived up to her reputation of being stern with the paparazzi. In a now-viral video, Jaya Bachchan firmly instructed the photographers to remain silent. "Abhi itna aap direction matt dijiye (Don't give me so many directions)," she humorously told them when asked about posing for the cameras.

Take a look:

In another heartwarming moment caught on video, Rekha entered the venue alongside Vidya Balan. The two actresses shared a warm hug and engaged in a delightful conversation.

Rekha was also seen posing with Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, and Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff). Madhuri looked as radiant as ever in a dual-toned, shimmery purple saree, while Rani sported a blue-shaded saree reminiscent of her iconic look in ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’.

Take a look:

In another video shared on social media, the '90s divas were joined by Esha Deol, making the moments all the more memorable. Madhuri was also spotted posing with her husband, Dr. Nene.

The guest list featured an impressive array of celebrities, with Shilpa Shetty. Raveena Tandon, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik among others.

It was an evening filled with iconic moments, capturing the essence of Bollywood's timeless glamour and charm.

#Bollywood #Dharmendra #Hema Malini

