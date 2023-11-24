Release of Vikram's spy film 'Dhruva Natchathiram' pushed

Chennai, November 24
Tamil star Vikram's action movie "Dhruva Natchathiram" has been pushed from its Friday release, film's director Gautham Menon has announced.
In a statement shared on his page on X, Menon said the team needs "a day or two more" to finalise the release.
“Sorry. Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best, but it seems we need a day or two more. Hoping to provide everyone with a great experience with advance bookings and proper screens worldwide. The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days, and we'll arrive," the director posted.
#DhruvaNatchathiram #DhruvaNakshathram pic.twitter.com/dmD4ndEnp9— Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) November 23, 2023
"Dhruva Natchathiram" is a spy action film, which has been in production since 2018. The makers had announced recently that the movie will hit theatres on November 24.
The film also stars Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Arjun Das and Divyadarshini. Soundtrack is composed by Harris Jayaraj.
