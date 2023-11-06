 Remake of Basu Chatterjee’s cult classic ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ in the works : The Tribune India

Chatterjee’s Hindi film was a remake of the 1957 American film ‘12 Angry Men’

Trivedi said that the biggest challenge for him was to look at ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ from a fresh perspective. File Photo



Mumbai, November 6

Director Darshan Ashwin Trivedi is set to remake veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee’s acclaimed 1986 legal drama ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, the makers have announced.

According to a press release, the ensemble cast of the upcoming film includes Atul Kulkarni, Suvinder Vikki, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Neeraj Kabi, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kani Kusruti, Hemant Kher, Samvedna Suwalkar, Luke Kenny, and Manu Rishi Chaddha.

Trivedi said that the biggest challenge for him was to look at ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ from a fresh perspective. Chatterjee’s Hindi film was a remake of the 1957 American film ‘12 Angry Men’, directed by Sidney Lumet, which was adapted from a 1954 teleplay of the same name by Reginald Rose.

“The narrative has been created after taking advice from law researchers. I am happy we have been able to work on the right approach. We have been able to put together a prolific ensemble cast. I am looking forward to the film,” the director, known for Gujarati films ‘Mrugtrushna’ and ‘Mara Pappa Superhero’, said in a statement.

The film would follow Kishan Meena’s solitary heir Arjun, who is accused of raping and killing a girl called Arushi Brar, daughter of prominent businessman Mann Singh Brar.

“The Allahabad court could not conclude, as there are multiple socio-economic and cultural layers to the case. The high court has referred this case to a commission of 12 individuals from different walks of life across the country. The commission is supposed to come up with its final verdict, based on which the high court will decide the judgement. Till then, the ruling will be pending,” read the logline of the movie.

‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ is adapted by Barnali Ray Shukla and produced by Dharnidhar Production, Anil Mewada, and Pranav Johi in association with Twenty21 Studios Suryaveer Singh Bhullar and Trivedi.

The shooting of the film would begin on December 10 in Mumbai. 

