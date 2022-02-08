Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Chandigarh, February 8
Lata Mangeshkar’s demise is a colossal loss for the world. The death of the legendary singer has left the entire nation grieving. On Tuesday, actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo from her childhood days. Sitting with Lata Mangeshkar in the phot, Shraddha is all smiles. There are two more pictures of Lata Mangeshkar from her younger days.
With the photos, Shraddha wrote an emotional post to express her love for ‘Aaji’. She said, “I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I Love You Lata Aaji.”
Here's the post:
Shraddha is related to Lata Mangeshkar. Her maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar’s first cousin.
Shraddha Kapoor was at there at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral on Sunday and she had also visited Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday.
Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
