Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani hopes he's 'happy and at peace'

Mumbai, October 1
Actress Disha Patani has remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as their film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' clocked seven years in Hindi cinema.
Released on September 30, 2016, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' is a biographical sports drama film directed by Neeraj Pandey.
It is based on the life of star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film stars the late Sushant as MS Dhoni, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.
The film revolves around the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.
Disha took to Instagram on Saturday evening, where she posted a clip from the film and wrote: “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard... life's too short for regrets! We couldn't say goodbye but I hope you're happy and at peace.”
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The film marked Disha's debut in Hindi cinema after which she starred in a slew of movies such as ‘Kung Fu Yoga', ‘Malang', ‘Baaghi 2 and 3', ‘Radhe' and 'Ek Villain Returns'.
Disha will next be seen in ‘Yodha', ‘Kanguva' and ‘Kalki 2898 AD'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Like Chandrayaan, Indo-US relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar said that the human bond between the two countrie...
UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event
Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...
Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested
Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...
'INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain', says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab
Resentment among Punjab Congress leaders over arrest of part...
History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held
One of the accused, Amarjot Singh Aroda, was arrested in Pun...