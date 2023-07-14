Remo D'Souza and Nora Fatehi come together as judges for Hip Hop India!

Amazon MiniTV is set to launch India’s first hip hop-based dance reality show, Hip Hop India. With choreographer Remo D’Souza and actress Nora Fatehi coming together as judges for the first time, the show is set to launch on July 21.

Nora says, “Dancing is one of my passions, and hip hop is the best form to do it. Hip hop is energetic, passionate, and full of life. I am exhilarated to be a part of Hip Hop India along with Remo D’Souza. I can’t wait to witness the magic that the contestants bring to the stage in their quest for Gully Se Glory Tak.”

