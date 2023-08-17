Remo D'Souza talks about Hip Hop India

Amazon MiniTV recently launched the reality show Hip Hop India with judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi.
Talking about the show, Remo says, “I love the show. It is too difficult to choose one thing as a favourite. I love everything that we do here, and I am really enjoying it.”
He adds, “For all the budding hip-hop dancers, I would say you must never give up on your passion, hold on to your patience, never stop your hard work, and keep watching hip-hop India!”
Talking about some BTS moments from Hip-Hop India, he says, “There are so many! Jumping up to some amazing performances. Unfortunately, everything is not captured on camera, but there are so many moments like that.”
