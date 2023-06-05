Renfield takes the digital route

The makers of the horror comedy Renfield, starring Nicholas Cage and Nicholas Hoult have now announced the digital streaming date of the film. It is all set to stream on Peacock from June 9.
The film released in theaters on April 14 follows Renfield (Hoult), the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship.
