Renowned comedians come together to pay tribute to Raju Shrivastava

Raju Srivastava was one of the most loved comedians in India. He passed away on September 21 and his sudden demise left a void in the world of comedy.
Now, to pay an emotional tribute to late Raju Srivastava, several renowned comedians are coming together for a special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Kapil Sharma shared a video on Instagram and gave a glimpse of the special episode. He captioned it, “A tribute to our beloved #rajusrivastava bhai… this weekend only on @sonytvofficial.”
On the other hand, comedian and actor Jayvijay Sachan also took to Instagram and shared a BTS photo from the sets. In the photo, Jayvijay can be seen posing with Kapil Sharma, Srishty Rode, Sunil Pal and other comedians. He captioned the picture as, “All renowned comedians came together under one roof to pay a tribute to Late #RajuSrivastava ji.” Jayvijay said, “India’s biggest comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is going to pay tribute to the legend, late Raju Srivastava ji on coming weekend.”
