Renowned designer Raghavendra Rathore styles Diljit Dosanjh for his ongoing Dil- Luminati tour that reflects the Punjabi singer-actor’s cultural identity as well as Indian heritage

Couturier Raghavendra Rathore with his bespoke brand, Raghvendra Rathore Jodhpur (RRJ), has been the proud promoter of Indian heritage on the global stage. Similarly, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has made the whole world groove to his beats.

Creating designs for Diljit was a creatively intriguing journey. Since the Blue City always serves as an inspiration, we drew references from the rich heritage of Jodhpur and blended it with traditional elements of Jalandhar’s trellis-geometric patterns, and Phulkari embroidery. — Raghavendra Rathore

He has been the first Indian mainstream artiste and first Punjabi to perform at Coachella, one of the best international music festivals. As the singer-actor, for his ongoing Dil- Luminati North American tour, joins hands with Rathore to promote Indian heritage through his ‘concert’ looks, the latter takes us through the entire process of curating customised designs for Diljit’s tour, which ends in July.

Decoding the new-age dapper man “Classic tailoring with impeccable fit, attention to detail in accessories, choice of high quality fabrics, personal expression through unique style elements and confidence that blends tradition with modern sophistication.” Saying it in Just a word... Favourite fashion brand — Zegna.

Favourite place in the world for fashion inspiration or otherwise — Florence, Italy.

Favourite contemporary designer — Brunello Cuchinelli.

Next travel destination — Africa.

Next professional goal — To take the Jodhpur bandhgala narrative further.

Unwinding activity — Tech surfing.

When not working, what other things interest you — Finance.

Favourite fashion moment at the Met Gala — Princess Diana’s debut at the Met Gala wearing Dior in 1996.

Rooted theory

Taking pride in their lineage and culture is what Diljit and Rathore are known for. They might have travelled the entire world, yet make heads turn with their traditional attire. If kurta, chadra, tehmat and tamba work for Diljit, then Rathore’s RRJ signature Jodhpuri bandhgala and breeches for men are globally known. “We all know Diljit’s immense cultural influence amongst his followers. He sought to create history with this tour by showcasing his roots in a manner that resonated deeply with his international audience. This collaboration was fuelled by a shared vision of both of us with an aim to showcase Indian heritage on the global stage,” he says.

Re-imagining Diljit

One wonders how Rathore was able to infuse Diljit Dosanjh’s personality into these designs! He adds, “The beauty of a bespoke brand is to create exclusive looks by fusing personalised elements, keeping in mind the client’s style. Insight into his eclectic personality and fashion choices, as well his devotion towards his roots, was crucial to ensure our designs resonated with his image and appealed to his vast fan base. We reimagined traditional outfits like the Jodhpur bandhgala-collared kurta with intricate tonal thread work. Diljit’s iconic look of a black kurta and handcrafted morni chadra was customised to reflect his personal style.”

While RRJ has curated costumes for movies such as Khoobsurat, Eklavya: The Royal Guard and OMG – Oh My God, and designed bespoke wardrobes for many discerning clients and celebrities, collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh for the Dil-luminati tour presented a unique opportunity. “In Diljit’s case, it was imperative to reflect his personal style on a global stage, knowing this tour would be a historic moment,” he says.

Creative journey

To create outfits for a concert tour needs extensive research and understanding of the client. Rathore recalls, “Diljit had a clear vision for his wardrobe and understood RRJ’s essence, making this collaboration a perfect fit. Both thrive on culture and heritage, and Diljit’s trust in RRJ to reflect his personality was invaluable. The team began by researching Diljit’s style and cultural background, developing concepts that integrated traditional Punjabi elements with contemporary fashion. Carefully selected material ensured each look was aesthetically pleasing and comfortable for stage performances.”

