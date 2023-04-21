 Renowned director Tigmanshu Dhulia, whose upcoming web series Garmi is about student politics, believes in capturing the pulse of the changing times : The Tribune India

Renowned director Tigmanshu Dhulia, whose upcoming web series Garmi is about student politics, believes in capturing the pulse of the changing times

Renowned director Tigmanshu Dhulia, whose upcoming web series Garmi is about student politics, believes in capturing the pulse of the changing times

Stills from Garmi



Nonika Singh

“Times are changing.” But few things remain constant like National Award-winning director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s fascination with the world of crime and politics. As his new web series Garmi is all set to raise the temperature with yet another explosive exposé of nexus between power-play, crime and student politics, he observes, “The world is the same yet different. Stories keep changing. So has students politics and I wanted to explore that.”

Lately, OTT has become a familiar turf for him. Apart from The Great Indian Murder, he has directed several episodes of Criminal Justice and Out of Love too. Only, like many others he does not go ga-ga over streaming platforms. “Sure the long format allows makers to tell stories, build characters and the world in which it is set in vivid detail.” He cites many series like Peaky Blinders, Paatal Lok, Rocket Boys and Jubilee as ones which have done so beautifully. As for the creative freedom, he is not sure if explicit sex and use of abusive language can be qualified so, and reminds us how as a director he has stayed away from using cuss words in his movies. Sure as an actor he has been mouthing the same.

A director who is also an actor, is he more empathetic or sterner towards his cast? He says, “I understand that actors are not machines. You can’t be too harsh with your actors and you can’t hurt their egos. Every actor, big or small, is hyper-sensitive.” But, yes, the new crop of actors with limited attention spans does bother him as do those who try to copy others. Having worked with the best there is Irrfan Khan (Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns), he remembers and certainly misses the great actor. To all the new gen actors out there he offers a piece of advice, “Remember Irrfan might have played a range of different characters. But he was always himself and never another actor.”

PHOTO: PTI

Inspiring journey

If Irrfan’s journey is an inspiration, his own starting from being a casting director to an assistant director to finally making a directorial cut with Haasil has been more than satisfying. Winning critical acclaim and National Award are great morale boosters.

Of course, when failure comes knocking, he does go into a shell, “It’s akin to failing in an examination.” That indeed should count for a lot since he hails from an exalted academic background what with his father a High Court Judge, mother professor of Sanskrit and brother a Supreme Court Judge. But be rebuts the claim that his is an elitist upbringing. “Only my exposure to art, culture, politics and aesthetics came early on. Munshi Prem Chand’s son would come to our house.”

As for love for cinema, “Everyone in the family was/ is a film buff.” Now his nephew Bhav Dhulia, whom people often confuse for his son, too is into filmmaking and has recently helmed hugely acclaimed web-series Khakee, based on a real-life gangster.

Aesthetic realism

On portrayal of realism, which has become an in thing today and was the hallmark of his films back in time, he says, “In the early days of my career, I assisted makers like Shekhar Kapur and Mani Ratnam who have a great vision but also keep the commercial aspects in mind. I think mine too is aesthetic realism.”

The grassroots world view that reflects in his films can be attributed to the city Allahabad he grew up in; as also the fact that he was always a keen observer. Even today the world outside his window, right from small things like signboards to people, interests him, “I am always looking outside.” Among the paradigm shift in the outside world, some winds of change in the entertainment world do perturb him. One reality that bites him is how the movies of today have become a tamasha “being made for 15 year olds or China which is a huge market”, a spectacle which audiences want to catch up for FOMO.

Interestingly, though cinema hall is at a stone’s throw from his home, his theatrical outing was way back for Joker. So why should viewers watch his upcoming Arshad Warsi-starrer Ghamasan in theatres or Garmi on OTT for that matter? He smiles and might say tongue-in-cheek, “For I want these to be successful,” but don’t expect him to utter euphemisms.

Talking biopics

On the rash of biopics that we are witnessing today, the maker, who started the trend of biopics with his arresting Paan Singh Tomar, observes, “Biopics are becoming a hot favourite for half the publicity is done by sheer virtue of the big names on which these are based.” Indeed, he too is making one on great movie mogul K Asif, maker of epic Mughal-e-Azam. Scripting for it has already begun. But till the magnum opus happens watch Garmi, whose USP he insists is, “It will make the volatile world of student politics and what it has become now come alive.”

(Streaming on SonyLiv from today)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

5
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

6
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

8
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

9
Nation

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

10
Nation

Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition 3 days after he went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Top News

'Terrorists use grenades', search operation continues in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt them down

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda

Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

President Droupadi Murmu’s remarks on Graham Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study

Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study

The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...


Cities

View All

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

JAC asks AAP govt for open debate on state of education

Eyebrows raised over Batala AAP MLA’s ‘visit’ to Sekhwan police station

Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

CP distributes power inverters

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Government buses not adhering to route norms

Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP