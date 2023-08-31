Renowned hairstylist Javed Habib unveils his book ‘Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You’

Bhumika

Renowned hairstylist and entrepreneur, Javed Habib, who has been a pioneer in the beauty and hair industry, recently unveiled his latest creation, a book titled Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You. The book reveals secret tips that can transform not just your hair, but also your confidence and self-esteem. Here’s a candid chat with him.

What inspired you to write Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You? What can readers expect to find inside the book?

The book is about hair, its styling andcare. Everyone wants their hair to look good, but that is not enough. This book will reveal what is right for your hair and what can be done to imporve them.

Can you share some tips from the book?

Wash your hair daily, if it’s clean, it’s healthy.

Oil before shampoo, that’s called preconditioning (10 minutes before each wash is enough).

Trim your hair every 10 weeks (about two-and-a-half months).

Is diet important for maintaining good hair?

A balanced diet with an active lifestyle works for the overall health of the body. Similarly, nutrition is important for hair too. A diet that is balanced and doesn’t bother your overall health is good for your hair. Fruits, veggies, nuts and eggs in the right amount are important.