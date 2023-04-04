Renowned singer Hans Raj Hans, who has released a new song, Airport Put Pardesi, says he will forever be a student of music

Tribune News Service

Singer Hans Raj Hans has released a new song, Airport Put Pardesi, after a gap of over a decade. It narrates different stories with a common theme of migration of Punjabi youths to countries abroad. The singer shares that ever since he stepped into politics, he never thought of making a comeback to the music industry. However, he says, “I did this song because the lyricist, Bhatti Bhariwala, insisted I sing it.”

Produced under the banner of Easy Way Entertainment, Sunita Dhir and Malkeet Rauni are seen in the music video. He adds, “Everything in the world changes, but music is something that stays and thus songs also have an everlasting effect. There are things that are more attractive, but the way a song portrays emotions has not changed. I will always be a student of music because in this field you start fading away if you don’t keep learning. In a world where there are so many conflicts, music provide a common ground for us to gather and enjoy”

Hans Raj Hans feels that airports can be a happy place for most of us, as our hearts swell up when we welcome our family members or friends back to the country. But they have another side as well, which he has tried to encapsulate in his latest single. He shares, “I have seen multiple instances where a youth turns 18 and decides to leave the country. Why? It’s a shame that the state of Punjab is in a shambles because of that reason. It is sad to see a weeping mother dropping her child at the airport.”