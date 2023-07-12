Renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur collaborates with dance sensation Mukti Mohan for her upcoming single 'WaahSajna'

Acclaimed singer Harshdeep Kaur has joined hands with exceptional dancer Mukti Mohan to create an extraordinary musical collaboration. The duo is set to captivate audiences with the upcoming single Waah Sajna, a Sufi-pop song that delves into the themes of gratitude, self-love, and acceptance, carrying a profound message of finding divinity within oneself rather than in external pursuits.
Harshdeep Kaur’s soul-stirring vocals, Gulraj Singh’s evocative composition and heartfelt lyrics penned by Jagmeet Bal make Waah Sajna a truly enchanting composition. The song’s unique quality lies in its ability to resonate with individuals of all age-groups, allowing listeners to interpret it’s meaning in accordance with their own thoughts and experiences. Although rooted in the Sufi tradition, the music of Waah Sajna presents a fresh and contemporary sound that is both immersive and unforgettable.
Accompanying the powerful composition is an exquisite music video featuring Mukti Mohan. Directed by Shubh Mukherjee, the music video promises to add a visual dimension to the song, enhancing its impact and creating an even deeper connection with the audience.
