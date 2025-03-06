DT
Home / Entertainment / Renuka Shahane says she is working on a black comedy as her next directorial

Renuka Shahane says she is working on a black comedy as her next directorial

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:26 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Renuka Shahane
Actor-director Renuka Shahane says she is working on the script of her next directorial, which will likely feature husband Ashutosh Rana.

Shahane, known for her performance in films such as “Hum Aapke Hai Koun…!”, “Masoom” and “Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha”, said the project will be a black comedy about police and politics.

“It’s (direction) my passion and I’m writing the script. It’s a black comedy and for once, it’s about men. (It deals with) police and politics,” Shahane told PTI.

“No one can really predict (when the film will go on floor) because I’m still scripting... Hopefully, I’ll direct him (Ashutosh Rana) in it,” she added.

Shahane made her directorial debut with the 2009 Marathi film “Rita”, which was based on the novel “Rita Welingkar” by her mother Shanta Gokhale.

Her second directorial was “Tribhanga” (2021), which explored a multi-generational relationship story of mothers and daughters. The film, featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, was released on Netflix.

Shahane will next be seen in the upcoming comedy series “Dupahiya”, set for release on Prime Video on Friday.

Directed by Sonam Nair of “Masaba Masaba” fame, the show is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

The nine-episode comedy series also features Gajraj Rao, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastav, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma.

The show is produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel.

