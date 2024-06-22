Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka court remands actor Darshan in judicial custody till July 4

Bengaluru, June 22
A court here on Saturday remanded Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case till July 4.
His four alleged accomplices Vinay, Pradosh and Dhanaraj too were sent to judicial custody.
The actor was in the police custody since June 11.
Thirteen other accused, including the actor’s friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14-day judicial custody two days ago.
A total of 17 persons are accused in the murder case.
According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.
Renukaswamy’s body was found near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.
