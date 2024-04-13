Resonating across borders

In the dynamic world of Bollywood, the enchanting allure of Iranian and Farsi melodies found a captivating resonance in the form of Jamal Kudu from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is from Iran, plays a big role in this story, representing her country proudly in the lively world of Indian movies.

Elnaaz said, “Persian songs have always been big, influencing diverse cultures and even being remade in different languages, just like American hits and Indian classics. In this mix, Bollywood’s rendition of Jamal Kudu stands out for preserving its Farsi essence. As the sole Iranian in Bollywood, this decision wasn’t just about reviving a cherished melody but reclaiming cultural heritage. Thank you director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for your authenticity and cultural preservation.”

