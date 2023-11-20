PTI

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 57

Director Sanjay Gadhvi, who broke new ground in Bollywood with his Dhoom franchise (Dhoom and Dhoom 2), passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Sunday.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with Sanjay in both Dhoom and Dhoom 2, took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a heartfelt note. The actor shared a throwback picture of the director from the sets of Dhoom 2 in South Africa and wrote in the caption, “I took this photo of Sanjay while we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made two films together — Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories, I could never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief…Rest in peace my brother.” — IANS

The Sopranos actress Suzanne Shepherd dies at 89

Actress Suzanne Shepherd, who is known for The Sopranos and Goodfellas passed away at 89. Her other acting credits include roles in films like Mystic Pizza, Uncle Buck and Requiem for a Dream. The actress recently appeared in projects like Where Is Kyra? and Furlough. — IANS

Actor Vinod found dead

Popular actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kottayam. He was 45. Thomas is known for roles in movies like Ayyappanum Koshyum, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, Oru Murai Vanth Paathaaya, Happy Wedding and June, among others. — PTI

Actor Mushtaq is no more

Senior theatre director and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Mushtaq Kak passed away at his residence in Jammu on Sunday.

The 62-year-old Kak, who has directed more than 100 plays and has acted in a number of Hindi movies, was earlier associated with Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, New Delhi, as the artistic director. Andha Yug, Malika, Pratibimb, Maha Brahmin and Alladad were among his major works.

