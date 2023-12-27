Rest in peace

ANI

Actor Kamar de Los Reyes, who portrayed the troubled cop Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live and voiced the villain Raul Menendez in Call of Duty video games, is no more. De los Reyes died on Christmas Eve after a brief battle with cancer. He was 56.

At the time of his sudden death, the actor was working on the show All American and had filmed parts for Hulu’s series Washington Black and Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil series. De los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was raised in Las Vegas. In the late 1980s, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting after he studied singing and dancing while growing up.

His first major role came on the long-running ABC soap Opera One Life to Live. From 1995 to 1998, he played Antonio Vega. In the popular 2012 video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II, de los Reyes played the antagonist Raul Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer and terrorist who sparked another Cold War in a futuristic 2025. He reprised the character in Call of Duty: Black Ops IV and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Recently, he had recurring roles as Jobe on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow in 2017, as a detective on ABC’s The Rookie’ in 2021 and as a college football coach on the CW’s All American since 2022. — ANI

Doctor Who actor Richard Franklin no more

Veteran actor Richard Franklin, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Emmerdale, has passed away. He was 87. Franklins’ breakout TV role was in the British soap Crossroads in the role of Joe Townsend in 1969. He followed that up with his Doctor Who debut two years later as Unit Captain Mike Yates in Terror of the Autons. Following his time in Planet of the Spiders, Franklin continued to play Mike Yates in specials, spinoffs, audio plays and in the novel he wrote, The Killing Stone, with his character serving as the lead of the tale. He featured in Little Women, The Pathfinders, The Borgias and Heartbeat as well. Franklin was also a writer, journalist and political activist.

