Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened

PTI

Kolkata, December 11

A retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating his life and works, will be one of the highlights of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), to be held from December 15-22, a West Bengal minister said here.

A total of 183 films from 42 countries, including 52 shorts and documentaries, will be screened for cinephiles in 10 venues over a span of eight days, state sports and youth affairs minister Aroop Biswas, who is also a key force behind KIFF, said at a press meet, where the event's logo was also unveiled.

Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, would be screened as the inaugural film, Biswas told reporters.

'Deewar' and 'Kala Patthar' will also be shown as part of the Bachchan retrospective.

Bachchan, accompanied by Jaya, will attend the inauguration at Netaji Indoor Stadium along with Shah Rukh Khan, in the presence of Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A second exhibition on celebrated director Jean-Luc Godard, and a centenary tribute section on Hrishikesh Mukherjee have also been planned.

Other directors who would be honoured at KIFF include Asit Sen and Tarun Majumder.