Return to Pandora with James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on December 16

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 17

With ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Check out this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios India (@20thcenturyin)

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Screenplay and story by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

20th Century Studios India will release 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, only in theatres.

#Avatar: the way of water #James Cameron