Revathy dons a new avatar in Netflix’s Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

If you’re not constantly experimenting with characters, will you truly be able to discover the depths of your acting prowess? Veteran actor and filmmaker Revathy answers this question and more with her character in Netflix’s all-new romantic fantasy thriller, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

In her all-new avatar, Revathy will be seen playing Luna Luka, a headstrong Wicca, who has witnessed the resurgence of vampires in the world of humans after years of hibernation. Sharing her experience of working in a completely new genre, Revathy says, “A lot of thought goes behind any project that I choose. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites was no exception.

“Exploring a new and unusual format is a challenge I love to undertake. In the series, I have portrayed a character that is strong willed and ready to fight against all odds. I love playing such well etched out roles,” she adds.

Directed by Pratim D Gupta, The show is bringing to the Indian audiences an impossible love story between Roy, the human dentist and Rumi, the beautiful vampire.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is releasing on April 20.