Rhea Chakraborty shares old video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Mumbai, June 14
Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday shared a throwback video of former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary and wished that the Bollywood star was still around.
Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.
Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting the late actor’s suicide and misappropriating his wealth by his family, shared the video with Rajput on Instagram.
In the brief clip, which she set to the iconic rock band Pink Floyd’s song “Wish You Were Here”, Rajput and Chakraborty appear to be on a vacation in the hills, sitting atop a rock in the middle of a stream.
The 30-year-old actor, who was subjected to an intense media trial post Rajput’s passing, captioned her post with a heart and an infinity sign.
Chakraborty, known for films like “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” and “Jalebi”, spent 28 days in a Mumbai jail in a drugs case related to Rajput’s death.
On the work front, Chakraborty currently serves as a gang leader on “MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand”, a reality show.
