Rhea Kapoor drops video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's pizza party on 'Crew' set

ANI

Mumbai, March 24

As the makers geared up for the much-awaited film 'Crew,' producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor dropped a fun video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Rhea on Saturday took to her Instagram to share the video.

In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a pizza party on the set.

She captioned the post with a note that read, ‘And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! #Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY.’

Earlier, Kareena, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, shared glimpses of their holiday on social media.

