Rhea Kapoor drops video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's pizza party on 'Crew' set

Mumbai, March 24
As the makers geared up for the much-awaited film 'Crew,' producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor dropped a fun video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.
View this post on Instagram
Rhea on Saturday took to her Instagram to share the video.
In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a pizza party on the set.
She captioned the post with a note that read, ‘And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! #Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY.’
Earlier, Kareena, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, shared glimpses of their holiday on social media.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Kriti Sanon #Mumbai #Saif Ali Khan #Taimur Ali Khan
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Atishi says the directions show Kejriwal's concern for the p...
Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Dar makes these remarks during a press conference in London
Jalandhar police seize 8 weapons, 2 kg opium as they bust drug smuggling racket
Total recovery of opium reaches 29 kg
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...