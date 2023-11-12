Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal choose hills, yoga and meditation this Diwali

IANS

Mumbai, November 12

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have taken a break from their hectic schedules and left for Himachal Pradesh for a rejuvenating holiday as the industry gears up for Diwali.

Taking a break from their busy professional lives, Richa and Ali are all set to spend a few days connecting with their spiritual selves. The couple plans to indulge in yoga and meditation, immersing themselves in the serene atmosphere.

They are also looking forward to exploring the natural beauty of the region, going on hikes, and spending quality time together away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Speaking about their holiday, Richa said: "It's essential to take some time off and reconnect with oneself. Ali and I are thrilled to spend this Diwal iin Himachal, amidst nature, practicing yoga, and enjoying the tranquility. It's a perfect way to rejuvenate before diving back into our work commitments."

On the work front, Richa will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi, a dazzling district, set in pre-Independence India.

