 Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to share the stage for first time as married couple : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to share the stage for first time as married couple

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to share the stage for first time as married couple

Richa and Ali come together for India Film Project

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to share the stage for first time as married couple

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, October 20

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are known for their work together in the ‘Fukrey' franchise, are set to share the stage before a live audience, together as a couple for the first time at the upcoming India Film Project in Mumbai during the weekend.

Both Ali and Richa have recently registered huge success with their Richa's ‘Fukrey 3' entering the Rs 100 crore club and Ali's streaming release ‘Khufiya' receiving a positive response from the audience.

The two day event acts as a nurturing environment and a platform for creative minds across arts and culture, offering in-depth discussions about their professions, addressing pertinent questions, and providing valuable insights.

Expressing her excitement, Richa said: “It's a unique occasion for Ali and me to come together on a public platform like the India Film Project. We're thrilled to share our experiences, both as actors and as collaborators in Pushing Buttons Studios. I have always loved watching when two actors collaborate in this unique platform. Ali and I always are each other's sounding board and this platform is a unique way to engage in a chat with the audiences and with each other.”

Richa also shared this interesting video from her and Ali's RiAliTY:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Richa and Ali are the founders of the production house Pushing Buttons Studios, and will engage in a captivating exchange in a unique format of actors on actors, where they will be interviewing each other on their craft. Their conversation will also touch upon various facets of their careers, from their dynamic collaboration within their production venture to their personal journeys, navigating the intricacies of being both life partners and professionals in the same industry.

Ali Fazal said: “This conversation is a conversation starter for artistes on artistes. To maybe shed a light on our own individual perspectives on the art of acting as we see it today. We hope that some of this resonates with artists across the globe. The world of cinema is ever changing and there is space for everyone and anyone who wants to create.”

The India Film Project is scheduled to take place on ground at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai on October 21 and 22, 2023.

#Mumbai #Richa Chadha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

4
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

5
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

6
Punjab

Behbal Kalan firing: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh fires salvo at own govt

7
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

8
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

9
Himachal

Baddi firm shuts operations, 300 workers jobless

10
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parit...

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

SC tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders compensation of Rs 30 lakh to families of those who die while cleaning sewers

Supreme Court tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders Rs 30 lakh compensation to victims' kin

According to government data, as many as 347 people have die...

‘We are helpless’: Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

The next hearing on the matter will be on November 2


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt