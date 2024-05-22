Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s debut production Girls Will Be Girls to be screened at Cannes

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production Girls Will Be Girls will be screened at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. After its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival and making waves at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year by winning the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry category and the Special Jury Award for Lead Actress Preeti Panigrahi, Girls Will Be Girls is now scheduled to be screened at Cannes on May 22 and 23 at the Alexandre III theatre and on May 24 at the Raimu Hall.
Richa shared, “We are thrilled to see Girls Will Be Girls reach the Cannes Film Festival. This project is very close to our hearts, and the recognition it has received so far has been overwhelming.”
Ali sounded equally excited, “From the very beginning, we knew Girls Will Be Girls was a special project. The response at Sundance was beyond our expectations, and now premiering at Cannes is a dream come true. Suchi Talati has crafted a beautiful, poignant story that deserves this platform. We are proud to be part of a film that not only entertains, but also sparks important conversations. This is just the beginning, and we are excited for what’s to come,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state
Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case
Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...
Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758
Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...
Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?
Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...
Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case
The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...