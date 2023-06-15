Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to Ali Fazal

Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her comedy film Fukrey, has shared that the film holds a special place in her heart because it gave her one of the most loved characters and also introduced her to life partner Ali Fazal.
What started as a friendship in 2013, grew into love story and the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year. Richa Chadha shared, “It’s incredible that it has already been 10 years since Fukrey was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways.” She further mentioned: “Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali...”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...