Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to Ali Fazal

— IANS

Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her comedy film Fukrey, has shared that the film holds a special place in her heart because it gave her one of the most loved characters and also introduced her to life partner Ali Fazal.

What started as a friendship in 2013, grew into love story and the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year. Richa Chadha shared, “It’s incredible that it has already been 10 years since Fukrey was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways.” She further mentioned: “Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali...”