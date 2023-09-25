 Richa Chadha feels a void without Ali Fazal by her side in 'Fukrey 3' : The Tribune India

  • Richa Chadha feels a void without Ali Fazal by her side in 'Fukrey 3'

Richa Chadha feels a void without Ali Fazal by her side in 'Fukrey 3'

Richa says meeting Ali on the sets of 'Fukrey' was serendipity

Richa Chadha feels a void without Ali Fazal by her side in 'Fukrey 3'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's love story blossomed on the sets of 'Fukrey'. Instagram/



IANS

Mumbai, September 25

Actress Richa Chadha, who has been an integral part of the 'Fukrey' franchise, shared her feelings about missing her actor-husband Ali Fazal, on the sets of 'Fukrey 3'.

Ali is known for his role as Zafar in the comedy series, but couldn't be a part of the third instalment due to scheduling conflicts.

It was during the filming of the very first instalment of the film, when Richa and Ali's love story blossomed.

As they fondly remember their journey, Richa acknowledges the role that 'Fukrey' played in bringing them together.

"Meeting Ali on the sets of 'Fukrey' was serendipity," Richa said.

The actress added: "Our love story began as friends, and the film holds a special place in our hearts as the origin of our journey together."

As Richa returned to the sets of 'Fukrey 3' to reprise her iconic character, Bholi Punjaban, she couldn't help but feel a void without Ali by her side.

Richa said: "Working on 'Fukrey 3' without Ali has been a unique experience. We've shared so many incredible moments on set, and his presence always added an extra layer of joy to the filmmaking process.”

Here's the trailer of the movie:

“Also the audiences loved him in the film, even now the audiences express their discontent that he is not part of the new film and I'm sure he's going to be missed by the audiences of the franchise," the actress said.

The film is slated to release on September 28.

