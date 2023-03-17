 Richa Chadha says 'Heeramandi' is very special as 'it is one of many firsts' : The Tribune India

Richa Chadha says 'Heeramandi' is very special as 'it is one of many firsts'

Richa Chadha pushed out of her comfort zone for 'Heeramandi'

Richa Chadha says 'Heeramandi' is very special as 'it is one of many firsts'

Richa Chadha as one of the courtesan in Heeramandi. Instagram/therichachadha



Mumbai, March 17

Actress Richa Chadha, who will soon be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', has shared that she was "stretched out of her comfort zone" while working on the project.

The actress said: "Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, storyteller. I have never felt so stretched out of my comfort zone as a performer. So many times, I go on a set and the director tells me, 'aap to kar hi logi (for you, this is a cakewalk), you were so great in this film, that film." However, she said that it's not as easy as it looks because everyone keeps evolving.

Here's a teaser of Heeramandi:

She continued: "Honestly, I feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I am not the same person I was even one year ago. I have evolved, I have grown. I am a director's actor, I love being pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I have nausea from nervousness. And hence, I loved working with Sanjay sir as he is so respectful of collaboration. He doesn't suffer fools easily and has high standards."

'Heeramandi' is her second project with Bhansali, the first one being 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela', which has clocked almost a decade.

"I'd rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to a high standard than a director who coddles me but makes a shit film. Being associated with SLB and his project in any capacity is always an honour. And I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, the first one being Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. But Heeramandi will always have a special place since it is one of many firsts. You will see," she added.

'Heeramandi', set in pre-Independent India, is based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi district.

The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal and Manisha Koirala, and will release on Netflix.

IANS

#richa chadha #sanjay leela bhansali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

2
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

3
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

4
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

5
Punjab

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Haryana

Encroachments have nullified Gurugram's development: HC

7
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

9
Himachal

Himachal Vidhan Sabha passes bill to levy water cess on 172 hydropower projects; annual revenue of Rs 4,000 crore expected

10
Chandigarh

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Don't Miss

View All
Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

Top News

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...

Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Congress MP KC Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Modi for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Venugopal, in his notice to the Chairman under Rule 188, cit...

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: CM Sukhu presents his govt's first budget; new cess may be imposed

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Acting on a petition filed by the Chandigarh Administration ...

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s ED custody by 5 days

Sisodia has been arrested in a money-laundering case related...


Cities

View All

SI among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Sub-Inspector among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case in Amritsar

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Chandigarh: Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s ED custody by 5 days

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Boy ends life, kin seek action against female friend

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements