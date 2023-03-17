Richa Chadha says 'Heeramandi' is very special as 'it is one of many firsts'

Mumbai, March 17
Actress Richa Chadha, who will soon be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', has shared that she was "stretched out of her comfort zone" while working on the project.
The actress said: "Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, storyteller. I have never felt so stretched out of my comfort zone as a performer. So many times, I go on a set and the director tells me, 'aap to kar hi logi (for you, this is a cakewalk), you were so great in this film, that film." However, she said that it's not as easy as it looks because everyone keeps evolving.
Here's a teaser of Heeramandi:
She continued: "Honestly, I feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I am not the same person I was even one year ago. I have evolved, I have grown. I am a director's actor, I love being pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I have nausea from nervousness. And hence, I loved working with Sanjay sir as he is so respectful of collaboration. He doesn't suffer fools easily and has high standards."
'Heeramandi' is her second project with Bhansali, the first one being 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela', which has clocked almost a decade.
"I'd rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to a high standard than a director who coddles me but makes a shit film. Being associated with SLB and his project in any capacity is always an honour. And I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, the first one being Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. But Heeramandi will always have a special place since it is one of many firsts. You will see," she added.
'Heeramandi', set in pre-Independent India, is based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi district.
The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal and Manisha Koirala, and will release on Netflix.
IANS
