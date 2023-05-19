Richa Chadha's international debut Ainaa launched at House of Lords

Richa Chadha’s international debut with Indo-Brit production Ainaa has had its official launch at the House of Lords in London. Richa takes on the lead role alongside British actor William Moseley.
Ainaa is helmed by Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project. The film is a social drama about the impact of violence caused by war on human beings.
Richa said, “I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best of talent from India and the UK. It’s truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject.
“We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2. I have always strived for a challenging role and this one sure is one of the toughest parts I have taken up.” Sharing the screen with Chadha is William Moseley, a renowned British actor.
