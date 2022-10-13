Richa Chadha’s mehendi ki raat...

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got legally married in 2020 and recently celebrated their union with close friends and family members. The couple has been sharing pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and reception on Instagram. In a latest post, Richa gave fans a glimpse into her mehendi ki raat. Richa opted for an ethnic ensemble for the occasion. She wore an embroidered lehenga in a vibrant shade. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, complimented her in a long pleated jacket and looked handsome. The actress shared photos and wrote, “Mehendi ki raat aayi mehendi ki raat #RiAli.”
