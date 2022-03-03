Richa Ravi Sinha to participate in Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in India. With fans across the nation glued to their screens for three months to watch the stars locked up in a house, the show has earned wide acclaim over the years.

Now, we hear performer-actress Richa Ravi Sinha will enter the house this year. Even though the 15th season just ended, there is already a lot of buzz around Bigg Boss 16.

Well, there hasn’t been any confirmation about the same from either side of the party, but the buzz suggests the actress might enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. Richa Ravi Sinha won titles in beauty pageants, following which she was seen in music videos, including Kho Jaun and Tere Bin.