Richa Sony, who is making headlines with her short film Identity, talks about her journey

Your short film Identity crossed three million views. What do you think is the USP of this film?

There is this strong message for society. It’s high time people accepted and normalised the gender identity crisis.

How is it working with Content Ka Keeda (Shivankar and Shipra) for Identity?

Shivankar and Shipra both are passionate about their work. The clarity Shipra has in her screenplay and the execution Shivankar does are mind-boggling. Hence, you see the magic in millions. I am absolutely in love with them.

Short films are in. What do you have to say about the trend?

It’s a great way of storytelling. I am glad now talent doesn’t have to wait for the right opportunity. Talent can create an opportunity. People watch their mobile phones more than a TV, so short films become an easy watch.

A daily soap gives stability to every actor’s career. Do you agree?

A daily soap offers financial stability. These days everyone wants to keep the engine running with stable work. So, your career is successful if you have a show.

You are a versatile actor. How do you choose a role?

We like to think that we are versatile actors. But that’s just in our head. It’s the industry and the people working there or the casting directors that decide the versatility. I choose a role where I am respected enough and paid enough. End of story.

What do you think has changed in TV industry over the years?

Nothing has changed. I feel it’s all the same. Yes, I have huge respect for the DOP, the cinematographer and the directors. They make it all look so beautiful. As an actor when you see yourself in a fab lighting and your performance gets recorded in red, that feeling is divine.

What type of projects are you looking forward to work in now?

Honestly, I am really not interested in any project whatsoever at this moment. I am focusing on my law studies. However, I can never say no to a thriller. I find it challenging and interesting.

How do you maintain your looks and fitness levels?

I eat healthy, no smoking, no drinking and stay positive.