Ricky Martin says his father encouraged him to publicly come out of the closet

IANS

Singer Ricky Martin has shared that his father, Enrique Martin Negroni, encouraged him to come out as gay and added that his professional team encouraged him to continue concealing his sexuality.

“‘This is gonna be the end of your career’,” he recalled being told. “You don’t have to tell the world. Your friends know, your family know. Why do you need to stand in front of the camera and talk about it?” While his team “didn’t understand the importance” of coming out, the singer’s father did, especially after the ‘Maria’ hitmaker welcomed his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, in 2008.

“He said, ‘What are you gonna (do), teach your kids to lie? You gotta be open. You gotta go out... I want to help you. How can we do this?’” said the Grammy winner.

“And I’m like, ‘All right, Dad, I’m working on it. Gimme a second. I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s through an interview. I don’t know if I want to write a letter and tweet it. I don’t know. Gimme a break. It’ll come’.”