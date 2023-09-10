Ridhi Dogra reveals no phones were allowed on Jawan sets

ANI

Working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the dream of so many actors and directors. Ridhi Dogra also dreamt of it in her life and she finally managed to fulfil her “sapna” with Atlee’s directorial Jawan.

In the action-packed drama, Ridhi essays the role of Kaveri, Shah Rukh’s adopted mother. Her brief role did not go unnoticed and won hearts.

As the film is ruling the box office, Ridhi, on Saturday, took to Instagram and penned a lengthy post expressing her gratitude to the makers for giving her this “golden opportunity”.

In the note, she also opened up about how she was uncertain about playing an older character to SRK. “This film is a blockbuster. Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this long post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern. I’m grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film... PS: No phones were allowed on set,” Ridhi said.

