Ridhi Dogra reveals no phones were allowed on 'Jawan' sets, says she was sceptical about playing old to SRK

Ridhi Dogra feels grateful to everyone for acknowledging her bit in 'Jawan'

Ridhi Dogra with Shah Rukh Khan in a throwback picture. ANI



Mumbai, September 9

Working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the dream of so many actors and directors. Ridhi Dogra also dreamt of it in her life and she finally managed to fulfill her "sapna" with Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'.

In the action-packed drama, Ridhi essays the role of Kaveri, Shah Rukh's adopted mother. Her brief role did not go unnoticed and won hearts.

As the film is ruling the box office, Ridhi, on Saturday, took to Instagram and penned a lengthy post expressing her gratitude to the makers for giving her this "golden opportunity". In the note, she also opened up about how she was uncertain about playing an older character to SRK.

 "THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER ! Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern. I'm grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. I am a feeling's person. And I was feeling A LOT. As a person. As an actor. As a fan. All jumbled up. As an actor, I thought 'Wow, it's an Atlee film and I'm playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?! And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay Mad." She also shared how it's been like a rollercoaster ride for her to be a part of multiple projects, all at once.

" Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

"In between schedules for Asur/Badtameez Dil/Pitchers/Lakadbagha - Conducive spaces for me to showcase my characters comfortably… Jawan was a Test and a GOLDEN opportunity. As a person, I was on an emotional roller coaster and a mess to say the least. Being mostly alone during shoots didn’t help. But as a student of Cinema, it was a Dream Come True. I got to Observe and Learn and Soak it all in. Every time I was on set I was Like a kid in a candy story. In Cinema History !!! No where else I’d rather be. Lastly, As a Fan ! Well, I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old age prosthetics didn’t help my swag AT ALL. But to see Shah Rukh on set. His dedication. His patience. His focus. His commitment to the larger picture was just such a Privilege. I know i got a Lifelong answer to ‘who’s your favorite costar’ !!! The entire crew and all the teams have so passionately and selflessly worked on it. I can’t begin the tales of it. But your tales of celebration is what they worked for and they must be smiling away now. It was insane lots of hard work and years of commitment. Your joy is our joy. Thank you. Here’s to the Magic of Cinema. Here’s to @atlee47 Here’s to @iamsrk & Here’s to All of you," she concluded, revealing phones were not allowed on sets of Jawan.

"P.s. No phones were allowed on set," Ridhi mentioned.

Ridhi also dropped a video, showing some BTS moments from her vanity.

'Jawan', which also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, hit the theatres on September 7.

