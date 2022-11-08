Rihanna’s 6-month-old baby boy is ‘mother’s pride’ as singer calls him ‘funny’, ‘happy’ and ‘fat’

Los Angeles, November 8

Rihanna is enjoying her motherhood. The singer, who recently released her new song 'Lift Me Up' from the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack, spoke about her six-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, reports 'People' magazine.

"He is funny, he's happy -- and he's fat!" she told 'People' as she laughed.

"He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now," she added.

According to 'People', in her upcoming fashion show 'Savage X Fenty' Volume 4, the 'Diamonds' superstar said she has featured in the "Mother Nature section".

"I'm looking forward to (people seeing) it," she said while adding, "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

'People' further states that even though it's the fourth showcase of her 'Savage X Fenty' designs, Rihanna said that "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are -- and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Amongst the new "characters" featured in the show this year are stars like Burna Boy, Avani Gregg, Cara Delevingne, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zach Miko, among others. IANS