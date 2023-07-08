Rinku Ghosh plays the role of Maheep Mehta in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show Junooniyatt. She talks about her show

What do you think is working in favour of the musical show Junooniyatt?

Junooniyatt is a different show from what we usually see on TV. It revolves around the musical journeys of three young individuals and their passion to achieve their dreams. This uniqueness keeps the audience engaged and invested in the show.

Have you ever pursued alternative career options alongside your acting work?

Apart from acting, I have never considered any other career. Acting has always been my primary focus.

How competitive is the Indian television industry, and what strategies do actors use to find work?

Competition exists in every field, including the television industry. It’s survival of the fittest. In my opinion, there is no specific strategy for actors to find work. You simply need to be a good and hardworking actor.

How do you stay true to your own artistic vision and style while also keeping up with industry trends and demands?

I don’t pay much attention to style, trends, or demands. I stay true to myself and my craft, working hard with honesty. The rest falls into place as it should.

How has your experience been shooting in Chandigarh?

Chandigarh has been a delightful experience with its simplicity, caring and friendly people, and delicious food. Above all, I would like to take back to Mumbai the traffic discipline, well-maintained roads, and the absence of honking.

What changes have you noticed in the industry over the years?

The era of streaming has brought significant and positive changes to the industry. There are now numerous channels and platforms to stream entertainment. Many artistes are gaining recognition through these mediums, providing opportunities to showcase their true talents, which were previously overshadowed.

Passion for love and music is the essence of Junooniyatt. Have you experienced such passion in your life?

Junooniyatt (passion) is what drives one’s life towards achieving goals and aspirations. My passion for classical dance (Bharatnatyam) and acting has brought me to where I am today. I continuously strive to improve and deliver better performances with each passing day.