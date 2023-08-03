 RIP, Desai : The Tribune India

RIP, Desai

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Bollywood art director, found dead; celebs pay tributes

RIP, Desai


Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday. Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND studio in Karjat, 80 kilometres outside Mumbai, and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Lagaan

Reportedly, Desai was defaulting on repayments of his about Rs 250-crore loan and the bankruptcy court had given a green signal to the insolvency petition against his company.

Desai was 57 and would have celebrated his birthday on the coming Wednesday.

Desai’s career spanned over 30 years and in between he also tried his hands at production with devotional film, Desh Devi Maa Ashapura, in 2003. One of his hit productions was Marathi show, Raja Shivchhatrapati. Desai stepped into the world of art direction as fourth assistant to noted art director Nitish Roy for TV serial Tamas (1987).

It was TV show Chanakya, which landed him his first independent gig in the profession from its 26th episode, when an extension was ordered by the channel. Desai ventured into films with Bhookamp (1993), but it was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial 1942: A Love Story, which earned him a name in the industry. It’s a coincidence that the art director’s last post on Instagram was also made in remembrance of this 29-year old project starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Eye for aesthetics

While Desai was an expert in his line of work, his eye for aesthetics and art is evident from the 52-acre ND Studios in Karjat, which he had built. Films like 1942: A Love Story, Parinda, Salaam Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raju Chacha, Jodhaa Akbar, Mela and Mission Kashmir were shot in this studio.

Out of the four films, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas, which won him National Award for Best Art Direction, Desai was a production designer for the last three. There are only two other art directors who have won equivalent number of awards in this field.

He worked with some of the renowned filmmakers such as Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He last worked in Panipat (2019) and the series Paurashpur, as art director and production designer, respectively. He was also working in another big budget period series, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Ridhima Pandit, titled Maharana, based on the life of Maharana Partap. He also ventured into direction with the film, Hello Jai Hind! (2011) and Marathi film Ajintha (2012). —TNS & Agencies

Tweet trail

I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai's death. A legendary production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… He always guided me, even in films we didn't do together. Why Nitin, why? Om Shanti! – Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Director

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.” – Sanjay Dutt, Actor

“Just heard the devastating news about the passing of multiple National Award-winner art director Nitin Desai. It's hard to believe. Had the privilege of working with him on four remarkable films. #TrafficSignal, #Fashion, #Jail & #InduSarkar. His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. We will miss you dada. #OmShanti.” –Madhur Bhandarkar, Director

Trailer launch delayed

Actor Akshay Kumar who was supposed to drop the trailer of his upcoming film OMG 2 on Wednesday, postponed it. He wrote, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti.”

In shock

“I am shocked to hear the news. He was a very spiritual person, jovial and a highly creative artist. For me, he was the creator of creativity. My only question is why suicide dear Nitin? I am in shock and puzzled.” – Dolly Ahluwalia, Costume designer and Actress

#Bollywood #Maharashtra #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

3
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

4
Sports

We don't ask for luxury, Hardik Pandya slams West Indies board

5
Haryana

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

6
Nation

Late Nitin Desai 'defaulted' on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings began last week

7
Nation

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

8
World

US completes second lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified

9
Nation

Ashoka University in the eye of a storm over 'poll manipulation paper', dissociates itself from faculty's 'public activism'

10
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

Don't Miss

View All
Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Top News

NUH FLARE-UP: Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...

Opposition to Prez: ‘PM must address Parliament on Manipur’

Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'

Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal


Cities

View All

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Amritsar: Smuggler fires at cops, held with 1-kg heroin

Rs 1.63 cr fine recovered for traffic violations

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Graft case: CBI sends Chandigarh police notices for accused

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

5% beds to be reserved for dengue patients in all hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

Govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi court orders de-sealing of Uphaar Cinema premises

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Cong seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net

Aided college non-teaching staff hold pen-down strike