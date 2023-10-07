RIP, Keith Jefferson

ANI

Hollywood actor Keith Jefferson, best known for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, is no more. He was 53. The news of his demise comes two months after he announced on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause, and didn’t want to share with anyone...today I’m finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger,” he wrote then.

