RIP, Raucher

Best-selling author and screenwriter Herman Raucher, who received an Oscar nomination for his work on the coming-of-age drama Summer of 42, has died. He was 95. Raucher died of natural causes on Thursday in Stamford, Connecticut, according to his daughter, Jenny Raucher. Raucher began his writing career with one-hour dramas for prestigious network anthology series, including Studio One, Goodyear Playhouse, and The Alcoa Hour.
