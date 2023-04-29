Rishi Kapoor's 3rd death anniversary: Food, family and wine define his world

ANI

Mumbai, April 29

How could you define Rishi Kapoor? A sparkling Kapoor prodigy, a versatile actor who explored different genres till cancer grips him, a sharp tongue who used to call 'spade' a 'spade'? The second son of Raj Kapoor was an absolute chocolate boy during his initial days and used to enjoy female attention a lot.

But as soon as he fell for his on-screen co-star Neetu Kapoor, a love story was born and continued till his last breath. Ahead of his third death anniversary, let's remember the gorgeous Kapoor in vignettes of his family ties.

"Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey...with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.. Neetu Kapoor shared this beautiful frame on her marriage anniversary."

"Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979. Baisakhi has a different connotation for Neetu and Rishi."

In this frame, Rishi Kapoor is holding his granddaughter Samara Sahani.

This is the ultimate famjam picture. Rishi was accompanied by Neetu, son Ranbir, daughter Ridhima and granddaughter Samara.

Neetu Singh's Instagram album is full of couple pictures. From the 70s to 2020s- the couple has seen different shades of marital life. This is a goofy picture where Neetu and Rishi exude love.

This is a major throwback picture where Rishi is enjoying the colour of festival.

This is a precious frame. In Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Sangeet, Ranbir is holding a picture frame of his late father.

This is another famjam moment where Kapoor was accompanied by his teenage son and daughter.

If stories are to be believed, after being diagnosed with cancer, Rishi requested his doctor that he might allow him to have a sip of wine once a day.

Food, fun, family and wine...This was Rishi Kapoor's world.

#Cancer #Mumbai