Rising Star Bannet Dosanjh takes a firm step towards realising his dream

Mona

A trained singer, much in love with folk music, the ‘rising star’ Bannet Dosanjh is striving hard to become a legit star! His EP Sukoon is a step in that direction. A love number, this track will soon be followed with three more tracks – Jhanjran, Jugnu and Pagal. It’s been about five years since Bannet won the title of the reality show, Rising Star. The time has made him come face-to-face with the reality of glittering world of entertainment, and life. Here’s up close and personal with another singer from Dosanjh Kalan...

The beginning

I remember being interested in music when I was in class three. I sang a shabad. Later, I performed in my village and school, a tradition which continued till my college and university days. I feel fortunate that I got trained under gurus like Pt. Om Parkash Thapar, Master Ram Lubaya ji and Kamal ji and Shamshad Ali Khan. I auditioned for a score of shows and was a part of Voice Punjab Di Season 5 but was evicted in the grand finale. Rising Star got me national recognition. The award money I used to buy a car and things for my parents.

Post the title

It was a learning curve. I realised that someone can guide you but each day you have to pick your own battle, stand for your rights and make your way. The pandemic proved to be a stepping stone in my journey. I was all alone in a 3BHK flat in Mohali. The first week was anxiety-laden. I spent the entire first week watching movies. But as if by some divine intervention, there was equipment that I required to learn music production. I started to learn by watching videos, did my covers and enjoyed the process.

Music over sports

My other love is sports. I kind of oscillated between music and sports for a while but my inner voice convinced me to pursue music. I got full support and company of my gurus on this journey who taught me not just the intricacies of music but also how to conduct myself. Generally singers turn to acting in our industry but I am busy making a name in music.

Dosanjh connection

Diljit bhaji has always been an inspiration. He started as Diljit and later Dosanjh was added to his name and how he and our village’s name grew! Being in the company of Diljit bhaji is motivating enough.

All for folk

I used to listen to classical and semi-classical songs during the initial days of my training. Ustad Rashid Khan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan are my favourites. I also listen to Sardool Sikander ji, Sukhwinder Singh and now Arijit Singh. Anyone melodious is on my playlist. I am fond of folk music. My gurus prepped me well; I have sung Mirza and Heer on stage and loved the experience. It seems like folk is easy but to make a composition and win masses by keeping it simple requires skill.