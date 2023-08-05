Riteish Deshmukh pens adorable birthday wish for wife Genelia

ANI

Mumbai, August 5

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday penned an adorable birthday wish for his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared a cute picture which he captioned, "To my best friend, my harshest critic, my diehard supporter, my partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader, my lifeline, my everything- wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank you for enriching my life, thank you for being my constant.. my reality. Maajhi baiko, Maanjh ved!!! I LOVE YOU."

In the picture, the couple could be seen flaunting their adorable smile.

Soon after the 'Housefull' actor dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty commented, "Happy birthday beauty @geneliad Love always "

A user wrote, "Happy birthday Geni."

Another user wrotem, "Happy Birthday Mam."

Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love on the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

The couple was seen in the Marathi film 'Ved' which was released in December 2022. The movie received a positive response and continues to excel at the box office collection.

'Ved' marks Riteish's directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia in the lead role.

Salman Khan has a guest appearance in the film.

Riteish will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, and in Sajid Khan's comedy '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

He also has 'Housefull 5' alongside Akshay Kumar in his kitty.

Genelia, on the other hand, was recently seen in the comedy drama film 'Trial Period' which premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

