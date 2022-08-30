Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Plan A Plan B' teaser promises a fun ride

Mumbai, August 30
The makers of 'Plan A Plan B' featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia dropped the teaser of the upcoming romantic comedy, giving a sneak-peek into a fun-filled watch it is going to be.
Riteish shared: "It has been a wonderful experience working on this film - and I am truly excited for my film debut on Netflix across 190 countries. Opposites, coming together - always make for a fun watch and we hope the audience enjoys the movie as much as we enjoyed making it!" The teaser gives a glimpse into two incompatible worlds, one of a match-maker and one of a divorce attorney. What's to be seen is what happens when these two worlds collide and when the match-maker and divorce-attorney fall in love.
Here's the teaser:
This teaser was released at Netflix's first ever films showcase, Films Day: Ab Har Din Filmy. Riteish, Poonam Dhillon and Shashanka Ghosh came together at the event as they spoke about bringing this film to life before premiering the teaser.
Talking about the film, Tamannaah said, "It has been an absolute blast working with Riteish and the entire team of Plan A Plan B. The film brings a completely fresh dynamic to the audience and we are so excited for them to see it!"
Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, 'Plan A Plan B' is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.
It will stream on Netflix from September 30.
