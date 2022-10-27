Riteish Deshmukh unveils 1st look posters of his Marathi directorial ‘Ved’

ANI
New Delhi, October 27
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday unveiled the first look posters of his upcoming directorial Marathi film 'Ved'.
Taking to Instagram, Riteish dropped the posters which he captioned, "On the auspicious day of Diwali Padwa am extremely thrilled and happy to share the #FirstLook of my Directorial Marathi Film #Ved #vedd (Madness, Craze, Passion). Need all your blessings and good wishes."
The actor also unveiled posters of the film with his wife actor Genelia D'souza in an intense look.
Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.
"Congratulations...and all the very best to our director and producer aka you and genee," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Ritiesh Genelia you guys are together all the very best for ur ved."
Helmed by Riteish, the Marathi film is all set to hit the theatres on December 30.
In July, the actor announced the wrap of the film along with the news that actor Salman Khan will be seen in a guest appearance role in his directorial debut project.
'Ved' also marks the debut of Genelia D'souza in the Marathi film industry.
