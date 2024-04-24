Riteish Deshmukh wishes ‘GOAT’ Sachin Tendulkar on 51st birthday: ‘To the man who has inspired a generation’

IANS

Mumbai, April 24

On the occasion of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s 51st birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh wished the “GOAT” and said the batsman continues to inspire.

Taking to X, Riteish shared a selfie with Tendulkar, where the two are looking at the camera and smiling.

To the man who has inspired a generation and still continues to do so. Happy Birthday Dearest @sachin_rt - #SachinSachin all the way - GOAT pic.twitter.com/k6CCN58mgg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2024

“To the man who has inspired a generation and still continues to do so. Happy Birthday Dearest @sachin_rt - #SachinSachin all the way - GOAT,” Riteish tweeted.

On the acting front, Riteish will soon start shooting for the fourth instalment of the ‘Masti’ franchise. The actor will also be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid 2’.

