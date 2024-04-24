Riteish Deshmukh wishes ‘GOAT’ Sachin Tendulkar on 51st birthday: ‘To the man who has inspired a generation’

Mumbai, April 24
On the occasion of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s 51st birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh wished the “GOAT” and said the batsman continues to inspire.
Taking to X, Riteish shared a selfie with Tendulkar, where the two are looking at the camera and smiling.
To the man who has inspired a generation and still continues to do so. Happy Birthday Dearest @sachin_rt - #SachinSachin all the way - GOAT pic.twitter.com/k6CCN58mgg— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2024
“To the man who has inspired a generation and still continues to do so. Happy Birthday Dearest @sachin_rt - #SachinSachin all the way - GOAT,” Riteish tweeted.
On the acting front, Riteish will soon start shooting for the fourth instalment of the ‘Masti’ franchise. The actor will also be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid 2’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...